Arsenal to rival three Premier League rivals for Ben White - report

Arsenal are looking to sign Brighton defender Ben White amid competition from Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Spurs, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 11 June 2021, 07:30 UK
Brighton defender Ben White (Photo: @ben_white6 / Instagram)
Brighton defender Ben White (Photo: @ben_white6 / Instagram)

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Ben White but the Gunners face competition from Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the Brighton defender, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the newly-capped England international to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defence ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that the Gunners boss is a big fan of the Brighton defender but Arsenal will face intense competition for White’s signature this summer.

According to the same story, White is aware of the top Premier League clubs tracking his performances for England ahead of the European Championship this summer.

The report goes on to add that the Brighton centre-half could see his stock rise even further with some good performances for England at Euro 2021 this summer.

The Mirror goes on to add Brighton value White at around £50m following his impressive performances for the Seagulls in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The media outlet add that Arsenal might have to offload Hector Bellerin and David Luiz to fund a move for White in the 2021 summer transfer window.

White made 36 appearances for Brighton in the 2020-21 season after he returned from a two-year loan spell at Leeds United.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Duncan Castles: Arsenal have begun working on deal to sign Ruben Neves
Football transfer gossip
Transfer rumours: Man United have bid rejected for Cristian Romero, Arsenal want Ben White
Thomas Tuchel
Erling Haaland open to move to Chelsea FC this summer - report
John Barnes
John Barnes urges Man United to sign Harry Kane this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Journalist expecting Man United to complete signing of Jadon Sancho
Related Articles

Home »
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Duncan Castles: Arsenal have begun working on deal to sign Ruben Neves
Football transfer gossip
Transfer rumours: Man United have bid rejected for Cristian Romero, Arsenal want Ben White
Thomas Tuchel
Erling Haaland open to move to Chelsea FC this summer - report
John Barnes
John Barnes urges Man United to sign Harry Kane this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Journalist expecting Man United to complete signing of Jadon Sancho
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network