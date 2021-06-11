Arsenal have entered the race to sign Ben White but the Gunners face competition from Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the Brighton defender, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the newly-capped England international to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defence ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that the Gunners boss is a big fan of the Brighton defender but Arsenal will face intense competition for White’s signature this summer.

According to the same story, White is aware of the top Premier League clubs tracking his performances for England ahead of the European Championship this summer.

The report goes on to add that the Brighton centre-half could see his stock rise even further with some good performances for England at Euro 2021 this summer.

The Mirror goes on to add Brighton value White at around £50m following his impressive performances for the Seagulls in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The media outlet add that Arsenal might have to offload Hector Bellerin and David Luiz to fund a move for White in the 2021 summer transfer window.

White made 36 appearances for Brighton in the 2020-21 season after he returned from a two-year loan spell at Leeds United.

