Arsenal have held “positive talks” about signing Brighton defender Ben White, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal are in negotiations to sign the England international in the 2021 summer transfer window to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defence.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking at defensive recruits to build upon a disappointing eighth-placed finish in Arteta’s first full season in charge.

According to the same story, the Gunners will have to pay £50m for White after Brighton set a high asking price for the England international to warn off suitors.

The Daily Mail article goes on to add that White is also attracting interest from Arsenal’s bitter rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester United in the current transfer window.

The media outlet add that White would be demanding a big pay increase given that the England defender is currently on around £35,000 a week at Brighton.

White is open to a move this summer despite having three years left to run on his current deal at Brighton, according to the report.

The Brighton defender made 36 appearances in the Premier League last term.

White came through the youth ranks at Southampton before he completed a move to Brighton in 2014.

The England defender has enjoyed loan spells at Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds United.

