Arsenal have failed with a second bid for Brighton defender Ben White, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners have launched a second bid to sign the England international as Arsenal look to improve their options in central defence.

The same article states that the north London side offered £42m with a further £3m in add-ons in the hope of securing a deal for the Brighton defender.

According to the same story, Brighton have rejected Arsenal’s latest bid as the Seagulls look to secure a £50m transfer fee for the versatile defender this summer.

The report goes on to state that the south coast club are aware that White is being tracked by a number of sides following his impressive performances for club and country.

The Sun claim that Premier League sides Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping an eye on the former Leeds defender.

The media outlet add that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain are also contemplating potential offers for the 23-year-old.

Arsenal are in pole position to sign White despite interest from five other clubs, according to the report.

White featured in 36 of Brighton’s 38 games in the Premier League last term after he returned from a season-long loan spell at Leeds.

