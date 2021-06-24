Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Brighton defender Ben White in a transfer that could push William Saliba towards the exit door at The Emirates this summer, according to a report in England.

Website football.london is reporting that Arsenal are looking to wrap up a deal to sign the England international from Brighton this summer to bolster their defence.

The same article states that Arsenal had their opening £40m bid rejected for White last week but the Gunners are expected to return with an improved offer for the 23-year-old defender.

According to the same story, Arsenal’s pursuit of White could spell the end of Saliba’s short stint at the north London side without him playing a single minute of competitive football for the Gunners.

football.london is reporting that the north London side could sell Saliba despite the previous suggestion that Mikel Arteta was ready give the French defender a run in the first team next term.

The media outlet claim that Saliba, who could leave on an initial loan deal this summer, is viewed as a signing made under the previous regime and the 20-year-old doesn’t necessarily fit into Arteta’s long-term plans.

Arsenal signed Saliba in a £30m deal from Saint-Etienne in July 2019 before the France Under-20 international was loaned back to the French side for the 2019-20 season.

The Gunners allowed the 20-year-old to move on loan to Nice last season where he scored one goal in 22 appearances in all competitions.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip