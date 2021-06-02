Arsenal have ended their pursuit of David Raya after the Spaniard helped Brentford secure promotion to the Premier League, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners have scrapped plans to sign the 25-year-old in the 2021 summer transfer window following Brentford’s rise to the Premier League.

The same article states that Arsenal were interested in signing the Brentford shot-stopper after the north London side’s goalkeeping coach Inaki Ryan recommended the former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper.

According to the same story, Raya had a £10m contract release clause if Brentford failed to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

The report goes on to add that the Brentford shot-stopper’s clause expired after the Bees were 2-0 winners against Swansea City in the Championship P

play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

The story reveals that Arsenal will now look elsewhere for a goalkeeper given that Raya will no longer be available in a cut-price deal.

Raya has made 97 appearances for Brentford since his move to the Playoff winners from Blackburn Rovers in a £3m deal in 2019.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table in Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge.

The Gunners have Bernd Leno and Runar Alex Runarsson competing for the starting spot in goal for Arsenal.

