Arsenal are ready to rekindle their interest in Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners could look to capitalise on Praet’s uncertain future at Leicester with a fresh bid for the Belgium international this summer.

The same article states that Praet is looking to leave Leicester this summer after the Foxes agreed a deal to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare to bolster Brendan Rodgers’ options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, the 27-year-old has become frustrated by a lack of game time under the Leicester boss so the Belgian midfielder is ready to push for a move away from the King Power Stadium.

The Athletic reveal that Praet turned down the chance to move to Arsenal in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners could finally land Praet after his snub two years ago.

The media outlet add that Leicester are likely to look for at least £18m to secure their initial investment from two years ago.

Praet scored one goal and made one assist in 15 games in the Premier League last term.

The Leicester man has been capped 12 times by the Belgian national team.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip