Arsenal have made contact with Manchester United about signing Donny van de Beek this summer, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min, as quoted by Football365.com, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in rescuing the Netherlands international from his nightmare start at Old Trafford.

The same article states that the Gunners are looking at Van de Beek as a potential recruit to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Arsenal hope to exploit Van de Beek’s poor start to his Premier League career after he failed to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI last term.

90Min write that Arsenal have “made contact” with Manchester United but there’s no indication as to whether the Red Devils would consider cashing in on Van de Beek.

The report highlights that the Gunners could sell Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Van de Beek scored one goal and made one assist in 19 games in the Premier League last term.

Manchester United signed the 24-year-old in a £40m deal from Ajax last summer.

The Netherlands international was a key player for Ajax before his moving to Manchester United.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table last term in Arteta’s first full season in charge of the north London side.

