Arsenal are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are believed to be on the lookout for a whole host of new players this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at the club.

The Gunners finished in eighth place and without a trophy last season and missed out on a place in Europe altogether to leave them focusing purely on domestic affairs next term.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in a possible deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Tapsoba this summer as Arteta looks to strengthen his back-line.

The 22-year-old centre-half has been in good form for Leverkusen lately and he scored one goal in 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.

Respected Italian journalist Romano has now revealed that Tapsoba is a “highly appreciated” player by Arsenal and the Burkina Faso international is a possible target for the north London club this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 18 June, Romano said: “Arsenal want to sign a centre-half.

“Tapsoba is really highly appreciated. They love the player and they think he would be perfect.

“The big problem is the price. He is a fantastic centre-half but the price is more than €70m.

“Bayer Leverkusen have no interest in selling the player. They want to keep him. You have to pay or the player stays.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

