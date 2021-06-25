Arsenal are hoping to sign Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga ahead of Lyon forward Houssem Aouar, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal have had a long-running interest in the Lyon midfielder over the past couple of years.

The same article states that Arsenal were initially planning to sign Norway international Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal from Real Madrid after his impressive loan spell at the north London side.

But according to the same story, the Gunners have been forced to look at alternative options after Odegaard committed to Real Madrid for the immediate future.

The report goes on to reveal that Arsenal are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements ahead of the 2021-22 season given that Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira could all leave this summer,

Le10Sport goes on to write that Lyon are prepared to sell Aouar for just £20m in the current transfer window but the Gunners have shown more interest in Camavinga this summer.

The French media outlet claim that Camavinga has usurped Aouar at the top of Arteta’s wish-list thanks to his eye-catching performances in Ligue 1.

Arsenal are hoping that they could reach an understanding with the 18-year-old’s agent Jonathan Barnett, who represents Gareth Bale, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish, according to the story.

The report concludes by claiming that Arsenal may have to pay as much as £43m to sign Camavinga.

