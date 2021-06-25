Arsenal are hoping to secure Emile Smith Rowe’s long-term future amid growing interest in the England Under-21 international, according to a report.

Football.London is reporting that the Gunners are looking to resolve the uncertainty surrounding Smith Rowe’s future after an impressive breakthrough campaign.

The same article states that Arsenal are confident that the 20-year-old will put pen to paper on a long-term contract despite interest from the Premier League and abroad.

According to the same story, the north London side have made securing Smith Rowe on a new long-term deal one of their top priorities in the current transfer window.

Football.London report that Aston Villa made a £25m offer for Smith Rowe last week and the Birmingham side remain keen to sign the promising midfielder.

The website states that Arsenal consider Smith Rowe to be a key player for the north London club’s future alongside their British core of Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka.

Smith Rowe, whose current contract expires in the summer of 2023, scored two goals and made four assists in 20 games in the Premier League last term, and also netted one goal in 11 Europa League fixtures.

The England Under-21 international has already made 45 appearances for the north London side.

The Gunners finished in eighth spot in the Premier League last term to miss out on a place in the Europa League and the Champions League.

