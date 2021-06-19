Real Madrid asked about Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe in Martin Odegaard talks - report

Real Madrid asked about the availability of Emile Smith Rowe in talks with Arsenal about Martin Odegaard, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 19 June 2021, 06:00 UK
Emile Smith Rowe
Emile Smith Rowe (Photo: Sky Sports)

Real Madrid asked Arsenal to include Emile Smith Rowe in a potential cash-plus-player deal for Martin Odegaard, according to reports.

American broadcaster CBS Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal were looking to sign Odegaard following the Norway international’s impressive performances on loan at the north London side.

The same article states that the Gunners were desperate to get a deal for Odegaard over the line after the Norwegian playmaker’s loan came to an end when the 2020-21 Premier League season finished.

According to the same story, Real Madrid responded to Arsenal’s interest in signing Odegaard by asking whether Smith Rowe was available to be included as part of the deal.

CBS Sports reveal that Arsenal’s discussions with Real Madrid didn’t go any further but Smith Rowe is apparently attracting increasing interest from around the Premier League and Europe.

The media outlet add that Aston Villa failed with a £25m offer for Smith Rowe earlier this month.

Smith Rowe scored two times and made four assists in 20 games in the Premier League last term.

The 20-year-old Croydon-born starlet has spent time on loan at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town before he returned to the Arsenal first team set up last year.

Smith Rowe has already scored seven times in 45 games in his fledgling Arsenal career so far.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
BBC Sport reporter: Man United close to signing Tom Heaton
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Arsenal summer transfer plans
Rio Ferdinand
'All day long': Rio Ferdinand wants to see Man United sign Jack Grealish
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal listening to offers for Eddie Nketiah
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
BBC Sport reporter delivers update on Arsenal's bid to sign Ben White
Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
BBC Sport reporter: Man United close to signing Tom Heaton
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Arsenal summer transfer plans
Rio Ferdinand
'All day long': Rio Ferdinand wants to see Man United sign Jack Grealish
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal listening to offers for Eddie Nketiah
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
BBC Sport reporter delivers update on Arsenal's bid to sign Ben White
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network