Real Madrid asked Arsenal to include Emile Smith Rowe in a potential cash-plus-player deal for Martin Odegaard, according to reports.

American broadcaster CBS Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal were looking to sign Odegaard following the Norway international’s impressive performances on loan at the north London side.

The same article states that the Gunners were desperate to get a deal for Odegaard over the line after the Norwegian playmaker’s loan came to an end when the 2020-21 Premier League season finished.

According to the same story, Real Madrid responded to Arsenal’s interest in signing Odegaard by asking whether Smith Rowe was available to be included as part of the deal.

CBS Sports reveal that Arsenal’s discussions with Real Madrid didn’t go any further but Smith Rowe is apparently attracting increasing interest from around the Premier League and Europe.

The media outlet add that Aston Villa failed with a £25m offer for Smith Rowe earlier this month.

Smith Rowe scored two times and made four assists in 20 games in the Premier League last term.

The 20-year-old Croydon-born starlet has spent time on loan at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town before he returned to the Arsenal first team set up last year.

Smith Rowe has already scored seven times in 45 games in his fledgling Arsenal career so far.

