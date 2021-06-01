Granit Xhaka opens up about Arsenal future amid AS Roma reports

Granit Xhaka says he isn’t thinking about his future at Arsenal as the Gunners star prepares for this summer’s European championship with Switzerland.

The Arsenal midfielder has emerged as a surprise target for new AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

Mourinho is thought to be keen to bolster the AS Roma midfield with the tenacious Switzerland international ahead of his first season in charge.

Xhaka has endured a mixed career at the north London side but the Swiss midfielder appears to have won over some of the Gunners supporters recently.

The 28-year-old appeared to be heading for the exit door under Unai Emery but Xhaka has enjoyed something of a resurgence under Arteta.

Asked about speculation linking the Arsenal midfielder with a switch to AS Roma, Xhaka said: “Of course I read the rumours too.

“But now I’m one hundred percent focused on the national team. That’s more important than Arsenal or rumours right now.

“I still have a two-year contract in London. And at Arsenal they know what they got in me. When the time comes and we can, may or have to talk about a transfer, I’ll be here.

“Honestly: I didn’t hear what Mourinho said. But that makes you proud. Everyone knows Mourinho, knows what he has achieved. Mourinho knows how to win titles. You can now see what work I have done over the past few years.”

Xhaka scored one goal and made two assists in 31 games in the Premier League last season as the Gunners finished in eighth spot.

The Swiss midfielder has struggled with disciplinary issues as highlighted by 32 yellow cards and three red crds across five seasons.

Xhaka moved to Arsenal in a £35m deal from German side Borussia Monchengladbach under Arsene Wenger in 2016.

The Arsenal star has won two FA Cup trophies, the Community Shield twice and finished as a runner up in the Europa League and the League Cup.

