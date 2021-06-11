Arsenal are close to offloading Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin to help fund the north London side’s swoop for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal are in talks to sell key stars Xhaka and Bellerin in the coming months to bolster Arteta’s summer transfer budget.

The same article states that Bellerin is attracting a lot of interest from La Liga as his former manager Unai Emery looks to bring the Arsenal right-back to Europa League winners Villarreal.

According to the same story, Sevilla are also tracking Bellerin after the 26-year-old’s career has stagnated at Arsenal due to injuries and a loss of form.

The report goes on to add that AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is closing in on a deal to sign Xhaka, with other reports later on Thursday suggesting that the midfielder has agreed a five-year deal with the Italian side.

The Daily Mail reveal that the Gunners are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £20m for Xhaka.

The media outlet confirm that Arsenal hope to use the funds raised by the sales of Bellerin and Xhaka to recruit Portuguese midfielder Neves from Wolves this summer.

Neves scored five times and made one assist in the 2020-21 league season.

Arsenal finished in eighth position in the Premier League last term.

