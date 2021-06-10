Arsenal have set a £20m price tag for Atletico Madrid target Hector Bellerin in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

CBS Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are ready to sell Bellerin this summer to bolster Mikel Arteta’s transfer warchest this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal hoped to secure a return of £30m last summer but the Gunners have reduced their asking price by £20m ahead of the imminent transfer window.

According to the same story, Bellerin is prepared to leave the north London side following eight years at The Emirates, where his career started with a lot of promise before being hampered by injuries.

The report goes on to add that La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are interested in Bellerin given their current right-back Kieran Trippier is attracting interest from the Premier League.

CBS Sport claim that Atletico could face competition from Real Betis for Bellerin’s signature this summer as a return to Spain looks increasingly likely for the Arsenal man.

The media outlet claim that the Spain Under-21 international would rather move to Diego Simeone’s side than Real Betis.

Arsenal finished in eighth position in the Premier League table in Arteta’s first full season in charge of the north London side.

Bellerin moved to Arsenal from FC Barcelona in 2013.

