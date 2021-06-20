Arsenal are ready to rekindle their interest in Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal have been tracking the French midfielder over the past 12 months or so after the Gunners failed to sign Aouar last year.

The same article states that Lyon set an asking price of £55m but the north London side were unwilling to meet Lyon’s valuation of the 22-year-old last summer.

According to the same story, the Premier League club are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign the Lyon starlet to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal are ready to give Aouar a contract worth around £100,000 a week in the hope of luring the France international to the English capital.

The media outlet go on to write that Arsenal hope Lyon will be willing to sell Aouar for as little as £20m after the Ligue 1 side failed to finish in the top four.

Aouar has scored seven goals and has made three assists in 30 games in Ligue 1 last season.

The France international has established himself as a regular in the Lyon team over the past five seasons thanks to a return of 23 goals and 19 assists.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip