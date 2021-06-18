Arsenal are looking at a potential deal to sign Leicester City playmaker James Maddison after conceding defeat in their pursuit of Martin Odegaard, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners are unlikely to sign the Norway international on a permanent deal from Real Madrid this summer despite Odegaard’s impressive loan spell.

The same article states that Arsenal have earmarked Maddison as their number one target to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Leicester City value Maddison in excess of £70m after the Foxes rejected a bid in the region of that sum in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail go on to add that it’s unclear which club made the offer for Maddison but Leicester are determined to keep one of their most important players.

The media outlet suggest that Arsenal’s lack of Champions League football could make a move to north London less attractive for the England international.

Maddison scored eight goals and made five assists in 31 games in the Premier League last season.

The 24-year-old moved to Leicester from Norwich City in a £20m deal in 2018.

Maddison has scored 21 times in 98 games in the Premier League since his move to the Foxes.

