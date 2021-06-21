Arsenal could trigger Jesus Corona’s £21.4m contract release clause to sign the FC Porto midfielder this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the FC Porto star is a target for Arsenal as the Gunners look to improve their midfield options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Corona could be a natural replacement for Willian after the former Chelsea FC man had a difficult first season at the Emirates Stadium.

According to the same story, Arsenal could afford Corona’s £21.4m release clause without too much trouble despite the Gunners having to sell before they can buy.

The Daily Mail claim that Arsenal are facing competition from La Liga giants Sevilla and Serie A outfit Fiorentina in the current transfer window.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners could make an offer below Corona’s release clause given that the 28-year-old has less than a year left to run on his current deal.

But Arsenal could miss out Corona if the north London side don’t meet the FC Porto midfielder’s release clause because of interest from elsewhere in Europe, according to the report.

Corona has scored two goals and has made seven assists in 30 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The Mexico international has scored 31 goals in 269 games in all competitions over the past six seasons.

