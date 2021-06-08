Arsenal have entered the race to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the England international as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin this summer.

The same article states that the Gunners are willing to include Bellerin as a part of a deal for Trippier to help secure the former Tottenham Hotspur defender’s signature.

According to the same story, Bellerin is open to the idea of a return to Spain following an injury-hit spell at Arsenal that has hampered his impressive start to his Gunners career.

The report goes on to add that Atletico sporting director Andrea Berta is a big admirer of Bellerin, having watched his development at Arsenal over the past eight years.

Marca go on to add that Trippier is attracting interest from Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options at full-back.

Trippier made six assists to help Atletico win their first La Liga title in eight seasons.

The former Spurs defender was named in La Liga’s team of the year.

Trippier moved to Atletico in a £20m deal from Spurs in July 2019.

