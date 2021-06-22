Arsenal could use Lucas Torreira as a makeweight in a player-plus-cash offer for Lazio forward Joaquin Correa, according to a report in Italy.

Il Messaggero, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Gunners are weighing up whether to use the Uruguay international as a sweetener in a package for Correa this summer.

The same article states that Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is thought to be keen to bring Torreira to the Rome club to bolster the former Chelsea FC manager’s midfield.

According to the same story, Arsenal could welcome Lazio’s interest in signing Torreira given that the north London outfit have also been keeping tabs on Correa.

The Italian website goes on to report that Correa’s agent is pushing to secure a move away from Lazio in the 2021 summer transfer window and the Argentinian forward would prefer to move to the Premier League.

Il Messaggero claim that Lazio have already rejected £17m offer from Arsenal for the Argentinian forward.

The media outlet suggest that Arsenal would be willing to sell for £30m.

Torreira scored eight goals and made three assists in 28 games in Serie A last season.

The Argentina international moved to Serie A in 2015 when he moved to Sampdoria before a two-year spell at Sevilla.

