Arsenal are looking to make a bid for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by The Daily Star, is reporting that the Gunners have launched an offer to sign the Italy international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Locatelli is attracting admirers from across Europe thanks to impressive performances for Italy under Roberto Mancini.

According to the same story, Juventus have been tracking the 23-year-old for some time but the Italian giants want to sign Locatelli on a two-year loan.

The report goes on to reveal that Sassuolo are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £34m for the Euro 2020 star.

Gazzetta dello Sport are claiming that Arsenal are ready to make an offer to sign the Italy international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Italian media outlet go on to reveal that Sassuolo have received offers from Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

The report goes on to add that Premier League champions Manchester City could enter the race to sign Locatelli and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the Sassuolo midfielder’s situation.

Locatelli scored four goals and made two assists in 34 games in Serie A las term.

The Sassuolo midfielder has scored twice in two games at Euro 2020 so far.

