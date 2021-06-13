Arsenal are keeping tabs on Manuel Locatelli’s performances for Italy ahead of a potential transfer swoop for the Sassuolo midfielder, according to a report in Italy.

Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 23-year-old after his impressive performances for Sassuolo in Serie A last term.

The same article states that Locatelli is generating interest from a lot of Europe’s top clubs, such as Manchester City, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the same story, Arsenal have entered the race for the Italy international’s signature as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

Sky Sport Italia that Arsenal could lure Locatelli for a fee in the region of €40m (£34m) this summer, which would represent a manageable deal for the north London side.

The Italian media outlet warn that the Sassuolo midfielder’s valuation could increase if the 23-year-old has a strong showing at the European championship.

Locatelli completed 74 minutes of Italy’s 3-0 win over Turkey in their Euro 2020 opener on Friday night.

The Sassuolo midfielder scored four goals and made two assists in 34 games in Serie A last season.

Locatelli started his professional career at AC Milan before he moved to Sassuolo in 2018.

