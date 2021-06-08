Arsenal’s number one target in the summer transfer window revealed – report

Arsenal are prioritising the signing of Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard this summer after Aston Villa moved into pole position to sign Emiliano Buendia, according to a report in England.

Football.London is reporting that Arsenal look likely to miss out on the signing of the Argentinian playmaker after Aston Villa made a club-record offer for the Norwich City midfielder.

The same article states that the Gunners have a genuine interest in the 24-year-old after having tracked the Canaries star since December following his eye-catching form in the Championship.

According to the same story, Arsenal’s main target remains Odegaard despite Aston Villa moving ahead of the Gunners in the race for Buendia’s signature.

Football.London claim that Arsenal technical director Edu is confident that he can orchestrate a deal with the Spanish giants to sign Odegaard on a permanent deal.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League after the Norway international moved to Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January.

The 22-year-old scored one goal in the Europa League to help Arsenal reach the semi-finals.

Buendia, meanwhile, netted 15 times and created 16 goals in 39 games in the Championship in the 2020-21 season.

