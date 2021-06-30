Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are two of four Premier League clubs with an interest in Inter Milan striker Martin Satriano, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal, Everton, Spurs and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Satriano’s situation at Inter Milan.

The same article states that Satriano has alerted a number of Europe’s top clubs thanks to his clinical performances for Inter at Primavera 1 level.

According to the same story, the Premier League quartet are circling the 20-year-old amid Inter Milan’s well-documented financial troubles this term.

The report goes on to add that Tottenham are in the market to sign a new forward given the uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane’s long-term future at the north London club.

The Daily Mail reveal that Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici is hoping to use his Italian connections to orchestrate a deal.

The Serie A side would be reluctant to lose such a promising talent given that Inter had to work hard to see off competition to sign Satriano from Nacional in 2020, according to the report.

Satriano scored 14 goals and made eight assists in 25 games in Primavera 1 last term.

