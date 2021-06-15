Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to sell Bernd Leno this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners boss is open to the idea of cashing in on the German shot-stopper in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arteta is prepared to sell the 29-year-old provided that the Gunners can find a suitable replacement before the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Spanish head coach wants to find a more consistent goalkeeper to provide a springboard to challenge for a top-four finish in the coming seasons.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that the Gunners have put their scouts to work as Arsenal look to bring in a new shot-stopper to replace the Germany international.

Arteta has already been linked with a move to sign a number of goalkeepers this summer, including Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Arsenal signed Leno in a £22.5m deal from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2017.

The German goalkeeper, who has two years left to run on his current deal at Arsenal, has made 117 appearances for the north London side over the past three seasons.

The former Stuttgart man has won the FA Community Shield since moving to Arsenal but Leno missed their FA Cup triumph at Wembley last season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip