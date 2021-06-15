Arsenal are considering a fresh bid to sign long-term target Nabil Fekir, according to a repot in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Evening Standard, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a fresh bid to sign the France international in the current summer transfer window.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta is looking at alternative targets after Aston Villa beat the north London side to the signing of Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia.

According to the same story, Arsenal may have already submitted an offer for the 27-year-old to ensure the Gunners don’t miss out on another target this summer.

AS is reporting that Real Betis can prove tough negotiators so Arsenal may find it difficult to reach an agreement with the Spanish side.

The report goes on to add that Real Betis are demanding a high fee for Fekir despite the France international’s history of injury problems.

Fekir was previously linked with a move to Liverpool FC but a deal fell through in 2018 despite the former Lyon playmaker arriving at Melwood.

The French playmaker has netted five times and has made five assists in 33 games in the Spanish top flight last term.

Real Betis signed Fekir in a £25m deal from Lyon in 2019.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip