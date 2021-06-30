Arsenal are tracking Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares ahead of a potential summer bid, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports News is reporting that the Gunners are looking to sign a back-up for Scotland international Kieran Tierney in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have identified promising Tavares as a potential option to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options at full-back.

According to the same story, the north London side are looking to secure some competition for Tierney after the Scot signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners earlier this month.

The report reveals that Arteta is looking to make big changes to the Arsenal squad this summer and Tavares could be one potential new arrival.

Sky Sports News go on to add that Hector Bellerin could be on his way to Inter Milan, which would create an additional requirement for a new full-back this summer.

The media outlet state that the 21-year-old Tavares is a “strong, athletic full-back” with “good crossing and passing ability”.

Tavares made 14 appearances in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and featured in a further five games in the Europa League last term.

The Portugal Under-21 international came through the ranks at Benfica before he made his debut in a 5-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in August 2019.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip