Arsenal interested in signing Benfica defender Nuno Tavares - report

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 30 June 2021, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal are tracking Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares ahead of a potential summer bid, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports News is reporting that the Gunners are looking to sign a back-up for Scotland international Kieran Tierney in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have identified promising Tavares as a potential option to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options at full-back.

According to the same story, the north London side are looking to secure some competition for Tierney after the Scot signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners earlier this month.

The report reveals that Arteta is looking to make big changes to the Arsenal squad this summer and Tavares could be one potential new arrival.

Sky Sports News go on to add that Hector Bellerin could be on his way to Inter Milan, which would create an additional requirement for a new full-back this summer.

The media outlet state that the 21-year-old Tavares is a “strong, athletic full-back” with “good crossing and passing ability”.

Tavares made 14 appearances in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and featured in a further five games in the Europa League last term.

The Portugal Under-21 international came through the ranks at Benfica before he made his debut in a 5-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in August 2019.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Mikel Arteta
Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans about his future
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC open talks with Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman - report
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
'He hasn't got the discipline': Roy Keane delivers verdict on Man United star Paul Pogba
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Man United midfielder Donny van de Beek not joining Arsenal
Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka: What I really think about reported Arsenal target Ben White
Related Articles

Home »
Mikel Arteta
Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans about his future
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC open talks with Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman - report
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
'He hasn't got the discipline': Roy Keane delivers verdict on Man United star Paul Pogba
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Man United midfielder Donny van de Beek not joining Arsenal
Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka: What I really think about reported Arsenal target Ben White
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network