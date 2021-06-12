Arsenal risk missing out on the signing of Orkun Kokcu after AS Roma entered the race to sign the Feyenoord playmaker, according to a report.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the Turkey international after having tracked the Feyenoord midfielder for the past 12 months.

The same article states that the Gunners are looking at Kokcu as a potential recruit after Aston Villa agreed a deal to sign Arsenal’s long-term target Emiliano Buendia last week.

According to the same story, the north London side could suffer another transfer blow in successive weeks after AS Roma “accelerated” their interest in the Feyenoord star.

The report goes on to add that AS Roma are at the front of the queue to sign the 20-year-old but their Serie A rivals AC Milan and French club Lyon are also interested in Kokcu.

The Daily Mail reveal that Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on Kokcu over the past year or so, even holding a video call with the Turkish playmaker.

Kokcu scored three goals and made two assists in 24 games in the Eredivisie in the 2020-21 season.

The newly-capped Turkey international has come through the ranks at Feyenoord after he broke into the Dutch club’s first team in the 2018-19 season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip