Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Sterling is facing an uncertain future at the Eastlands outfit despite the England international helping the Citizens to win the Premier League title for the third time in four seasons last month.

The same article states that Phil Foden has moved ahead of Sterling in the pecking order to cast doubt on whether the former Liverpool FC forward has a long-term future at the Champions League runners-up.

According to the same story, Pep Guardiola is hoping to use Gabriel Jesus and Sterling as makeweights in a deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

While The Sun claim that Spurs can afford the Brazilian striker’s £90,000-a-week wages, Tottenham could struggle to meet Sterling’s current terms of £300,000 a week.

The report claims that Sterling’s wages could scupper a deal with Spurs to leave Arsenal at the front of the queue to sign the former Liverpool FC man.

The report adds that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to complete a deal for the England forward.

Sterling has scored 10 times and has made seven assists in 31 games in the Premier League in their title-winning campaign.

