Arsenal are interested in signing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a number of new acquisitions this summer as the north London side look to bolster their squad in the wake of their trophyless campaign last term.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy as they struggled to find consistent form in the top flight.

Arsenal will be focusing purely on domestic affairs next season after they missed out on a place in Europe altogether following their eighth-placed finish.

There has been some speculation about Bernd Leno’s long-term future at Arsenal in recent weeks amid suggestions that the Gunners could be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has revealed that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Three Lions goalkeeper Ramsdale, 23, who was recently called into the England squad for Euro 2020 after Dean Henderson pulled out injured.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Sheth said: “What a week it has been for Aaron Ramsdale.

“In the initial 33-man England squad, he dropped out of it but Dean Henderson has been injured so he’s been called back into the England squad for Euro 2020.

“I’ve now been told that Arsenal are interested in Aaron Ramsdale. It’s just an interest at the moment. It could turn into talks which could turn into a bid but it should be noted here that Ramsdale is one of a number of goalkeepers that Arsenal are looking at.

“Mat Ryan shouldn’t be ruled out either. He was on loan at Arsenal last season and he’s gone back to Brighton now. We could be looking at a permanent transfer there because I don’t think he’ll be playing for Brighton again. Graham Potter has made his mind up about [Robert] Sanchez being his number one.

“It also brings into question the future of Bernd Leno. He has indicated that maybe it’s time for him to move on from Arsenal.

“Arsenal look like they’re in the market for a goalkeeper. They’ve got an interest in Ramsdale but he’s one of a number they’re looking at.”

Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League since 2004, will kick off the new season with a trip to newly-promoted Brentford on August 14.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip