Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Renato Sanches’ situation at Lille following the Portugal midfielder’s impressive performances at Euro 2020, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Gunners have asked Ligue 1 champions Lille to be kept informed of any developments surrounding the Portugal international’s future at the French club.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking to invest in exciting, young talent in the 2021 summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta continues his overhaul of the north London club.

According to the same story, Sanches is attracting interest from a number of top European clubs after his impressive performances in Lille’s title-winning campaign in Ligue 1.

90Min claim that Lille could be tempted to cash in on Sanches to secure a quick profit on the Portuguese midfielder despite signing the former Swansea City man in a €25m (£21.5m) deal in 2019.

The website purport that Liverpool FC are already tracking Sanches as Jurgen Klopp looks to identify a long-term replacement for PSG-bound Georginio Wijnaldum.

Arsenal manager Arteta is set to spend £250m on new signings this summer provided the Spanish head coach targets young talent in the transfer window, according to the report.

Sanches scored one goal and made three assists in 23 games in Lille’s title-winning campaign.

