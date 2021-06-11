Arsenal have begun working on a deal to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The Gunners are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new potential signings this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Neves, 24, scored five goals and made one assist in 36 Premier League appearances for Wolves last season as he helped them to finish in 13th place in the table.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing Neves in recent days as Arteta looks to get the Gunners’ transfer business under way.

Journalist Castles claims that Arsenal view defensive midfielder Neves as a possible replacement for Granit Xhaka, who could be on his way to AS Roma this summer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 9 June, Castles said of Neves’ situation at Wolves: “The price is the big question and that’ll be up to Fosun International [Wolves owners] to decide.

“Wolves need to raise some money in this transfer market. Neves has been placed on the market along with [Adama] Traore and [Pedro] Neto.

“Arsenal have begun working on that deal. They would see Neves as a replacement for Xhaka, who is trying to get to Roma at the moment.

“I think the question is what have Fosun International baulked at before. In 2019, they were offered 60m euros for Neves and said no. They wanted 80m euros. The contract has reduced by two years since then. Wolves say they’ve got an additional three years on the deal.

“There is discussion that it could be 50m euros this summer but the price hasn’t been established yet.

“I think there is definitely the prospect of competition from other clubs for Neto.

“They know he is available now that Arsenal have put a move in play. If a price can be established, I think you’ll see other clubs trying to get him as well.”

Arsenal will be looking to push for a top-four finish next season after they missed out on a spot in Europe following their eighth-placed finish last term.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League since 2004.

