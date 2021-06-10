Arsenal are looking at Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as an ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Gunners are in talks with AS Roma about selling Xhaka in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the two clubs have held talks about Xhaka’s possible switch to the Italian capital this summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal have been in discussions with AS Roma over the past two weeks but the two parties haven’t yet reached an agreement.

According to the same story, the north London side are looking to secure a £20m transfer fee for the Switzerland international.

But AS Roma are only prepared to pay £15m for the 28-year-old.

Goal go on to write that Arsenal are already looking at replacements for Xhaka as Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of his second full season in charge.

The website claims that the Gunners have held talks about signing Neves from Wolves to fill Xhaka’s void in Arteta’s midfield.

The story adds that Wolves would be prepared to sell the 24-year-old if Arsenal are willing to meet their £35m valuation of the Portugal international.

Neves scored five times and made one assist in 36 games in the Premier League last term.

