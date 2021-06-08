Wolverhampton Wanderers are braced for an offer from Arsenal for their talismanic Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Wolves are anticipating that the north London side will look to test their resolve to keep Neves at Molineux Stadium for another season.

The same article states that the West Midlands side value Neves at around £41m, which is the price that Liverpool FC paid to sign his compatriot Diogo Jota from Wolves last summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal believes Neves can bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options as the Spanish head coach looks to overhaul his options in the middle of the park.

The Daily Mail reveals that Neves is aware of Arsenal’s interested in his services and the box-to-box midfielder would be prepared to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The media outlet add that Arsenal are also looking at Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report claims that Arsenal could sell Granit Xhaka to Roma this summer, while Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira could also depart the north London outfit.

Neves scored five times and made one assist in 36 games in the Premier League for Wolves in the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old moved to Wolves from Porto in a £15.8m deal in 2017.

