Arsenal want up to six new signings this summer – report

Arsenal are looking to complete up to six signings in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Gunners are looking to revamp their squad this summer ahead of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge of the north London outfit.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking to recruit Brighton defender Ben White to bolster Arteta’s defence, as well as Anderlecht starlet Albert Lokonga.

According to the same story, the Gunners have made signing Lokonga and White a priority in the 2021 summer transfer window as Arsenal technical director Edu continues to work on the two deals.

Goal go on to report that Arsenal are looking to sign another midfielder even if they do land Lokonga because Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are all expected to leave this summer.

The website writes that Arsenal have held informal talks over a deal for Ruben Neves but Brighton holding midfielder Yves Bissouma could be a cheaper alternative to the Portugal international.

Arsenal are also looking at Leicester City playmaker James Maddison after the Gunners conceded defeat in the race to sign Real Madrid’s Norway international Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal, according to the report.

The article adds that Arsenal are also hoping to recruit one or two new goalkeepers depending on whether Bernd Leno leaves the north London side.

The story claims that the Gunners are looking at Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as possible replacements for Leno.

Mat Ryan could also sign a permanent deal after his loan spell at Arsenal, the report concludes.

