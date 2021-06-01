Arsenal are facing a battle to get a deal for Sporting Lisbon striker Tiago Tomas over the line in the upcoming transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners have been working on a deal to sign the 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon over the past couple of months ahead of the summer.

The same article states that Arsenal’s negotiating position has been weakened by the north London side’s failure to finish in the Premier League’s top four this term.

According to the same story, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wanted to be able to offer the Sporting Lisbon teenager the chance to shine in Europe at The Emirates next term.

The Sun goes on to add that Sporting Lisbon are reluctant to sell the promising Portuguese teenager ahead of the 2021-22 season despite the club being under financial pressure.

The media outlet add that Tomas has a contract release clause of £52m – a figure that would likely be out of Arsenal’s summer budget.

The 18-year-old scored three times in 16 starts for Sporting Lisbon in his breakthrough campaign at the Portuguese club.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table and six points adrift of Chelsea FC, who finished in the final Champions League qualification spot.

