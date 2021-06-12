Arsenal are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams ahead of a potential summer swoop for the United States international, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners have earmarked the American as a potential recruit if Arsenal do part company with Hector Bellerin this summer.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta could be on the hunt for a new right-back given that Bellerin is being linked with a return to Spain after eight years in north London.

According to the same story, Arsenal are admirers of Adams for his attacking ability as well as his versatility following his impressive performances for RB Leipzig.

The Athletic add that the Gunners are weighing up a potential bid for the 22-year-old in the current transfer window as Arteta looks to continue his rebuild at The Emirates.

Although the report doesn’t outline a potential transfer fee for Adams, respected website Transfermarkt claim that the United States international is worth around £18m.

Adams is able to play at right-back but the American can also do a job in a holding midfield role or as a right-sided midfielder.

The 22-year-old scored one goal and made one assist in 27 appearances in Bundesliga last term.

Adams racked up six appearances in the Champions League for the German club.

