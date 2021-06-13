Arsenal have an advantage over their rivals in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Gunners are ready to act as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his midfield options ahead of his second full season in charge.

The same article states that Bissouma, 24, has two years left to run on his current deal with Brighton so the Gunners will have to pay a sizeable fee for the central midfielder.

According to the same story, the Mali international is attracting interest from a number of top clubs thanks to his influential performances for the Seagulls.

90Min go on to write that Arsenal are facing competition from Liverpool FC and Leicester City for Bissouma’s signature but the Gunners could have a key advantage.

The media outlet write that Bissouma doesn’t want to move so far north so Arsenal could represent the perfect compromise for the African midfielder.

The report explains that Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for a new central midfielder given Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira could all leave Arsenal this summer.

Bissouma scored one goal in 36 games in the Premier League last term to help Brighton secure their top-flight status for another season.

Brighton signed the Mali midfielder in a £15m deal from Lille in 2018.

