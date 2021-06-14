Arsenal are ready to strengthen their position in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal are facing a transfer battle with Leicester City and Liverpool FC to sign the Mali international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield options ahead of Granit Xhaka’s potential departure to AS Roma this summer.

According to the same story, the Gunners have identified Bissouma as their main midfield target for the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the 24-year-old has two years left to run on his current deal to leave Brighton in a slightly precarious decision.

The media outlet add that Arsenal’s bitter rivals Leicester and Liverpool FC are also keeping a close eye on the Brighton defensive midfielder.

Bissouma has scored one goal in 36 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season to play a key role under Graham Potter.

The Seagulls signed Bissouma in a £15m deal from French side Lille in 2018.

Arsenal finished in eighth position in the Premier League table last term to miss out on a place in the Champions League or Europa League.

The Gunners lost to Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals last season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip