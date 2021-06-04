Arsenal are ready to compete with Manchester and Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Lille defender Zeki Celik, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the three Premier League clubs have all earmarked Celik as a potential recruit ahead of the new season.

The same article states that Celik is expected to leave Lille this summer after he helped the French side to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title.

According to the same story, the 24-year-old has two years left to run on his current deal at the French champions to leave his future up in the air.

The Evening Standard go on to report that Lille would be prepared to sell the Turkey international in a deal worth around £13m this summer.

The media report says that Arsenal are looking at Celik as a potential long-term replacement for want-away Spanish defender Hector Bellerin.

The report goes on to add that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a fan of Celik’s passing ability and attacking flair.

Celik scored two goals and made three assists in 29 appearances in Lille’s title-winning Ligue 1 season.

Arsenal finished in eighth position in the Premier League table last season to miss out on a place in Europe.

