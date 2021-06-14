Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are facing competition from Leicester City for the signing of RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that four Premier League clubs are interested in signing the highly-rated 22-year-old ahead of the 2021-22 season following his fine performances in Austria.

The same article states that Leicester are ready to rival their top-four rival for Daka because they see the Zambia international as a long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy.

According to the same story, Daka could be hesitant about move to Leicester given that Kelechi Iheanacho could block the Zambian’s route into the first team.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Spurs are all interested in a swoop to sign the RB Salzburg centre-forward.

The Daily Express is reporting that Daka is eager to complete a switch to the Premier League.

Daka scored 27 goals and made four assists in 28 games in the Austrian Bundesliga last term.

The 22-year-old has scored 52 goals in the past two seasons since filling the void left by Erling Haaland in the RB Salzburg team.

Liverpool FC have signed RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in a £35m deal ahead of the opening of the current transfer window.

