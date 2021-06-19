Chelsea FC are making progress in their bid to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the right-back this summer, and so far neither club has been able to strike a deal with the Italian side.

According to the same story, both Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain have tabled bids of €60m (£51.6m) for the 22-year-old defender but Inter Milan are holding out for a price closer to €80m (£68m).

However, the article claims that Inter Milan would be willing to consider accepting other players as part of the deal, and both Marcos Alonso and David Zappacosta have been discussed in negotiations, along with Emerson Palmeiri and Andreas Christiansen.

It is claimed that Inter are particularly interested in a move for Alonso after he fell behind Ben Chilwell in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge last season.

The story concludes by pointing out that Inter Milan have had to make significant financial cuts in recent months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and that could possibly make a deal easier for the Blues.

Chelsea FC are yet to announce any new singings this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the club.

