Chelsea FC 'making progress' bid to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan - report

Chelsea FC continue to be interested in a deal to sign right-back Achraf Hakimi this summer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 20 June 2021, 00:15 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are making progress in their bid to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the right-back this summer, and so far neither club has been able to strike a deal with the Italian side.

According to the same story, both Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain have tabled bids of €60m (£51.6m) for the 22-year-old defender but Inter Milan are holding out for a price closer to €80m (£68m).

However, the article claims that Inter Milan would be willing to consider accepting other players as part of the deal, and both Marcos Alonso and David Zappacosta have been discussed in negotiations, along with Emerson Palmeiri and Andreas Christiansen.

It is claimed that Inter are particularly interested in a move for Alonso after he fell behind Ben Chilwell in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge last season.

The story concludes by pointing out that Inter Milan have had to make significant financial cuts in recent months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and that could possibly make a deal easier for the Blues.

Chelsea FC are yet to announce any new singings this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the club.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal listening to offers for Eddie Nketiah
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Arsenal summer transfer plans
Erling Haaland
Chelsea FC want to sign two Borussia Dortmund players – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal want up to six new signings this summer – report
Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas offers advice to Jack Grealish about Man United and Man City links
Related Articles

Home »
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal listening to offers for Eddie Nketiah
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Arsenal summer transfer plans
Erling Haaland
Chelsea FC want to sign two Borussia Dortmund players – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal want up to six new signings this summer – report
Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas offers advice to Jack Grealish about Man United and Man City links
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network