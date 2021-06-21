Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Chelsea FC’s interest in Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea FC are yet to make an official bid to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in landing the 22-year-old full-back as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at the club.

The 22-year-old was a top performer for Inter last season as he helped them to win the Serie A title, as he scored seven goals and made eight assists in 37 league games.

Chelsea FC and PSG have both been touted as potential destinations for the Morocco international this summer as the speculation over his future rumbles on.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that PSG are the only club to have yet tabled and official bid to sign Hakimi this summer, with Chelsea FC yet to have made an offer to the Italian club.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 18 June, Romano said of Hakimi’s future: “There are a lot of questions between Chelsea and PSG.

“Two weeks ago, PSG made a bid. It’s the only official bid received by Inter Milan. There’s no bid from Chelsea at the moment.

“We will see if Chelsea will make an official bid in the coming days. Chelsea have only had contact with the agent of Hakimi but at the moment there’s still nothing with Inter.

“Inter are waiting to see Chelsea’s position. PSG made a proposal a few weeks ago of €60m with add-ons included – and Inter said no, they want €80m.

“PSG are still interested but we’ll have to see if they make another proposal. It’s still quiet because Chelsea and PSG know that Inter need to sell this player and they want to wait until the end of June because Inter need to sell.”

Chelsea FC are looking to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season after they finished fourth and won the Champions League last term.

