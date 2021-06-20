Achraf Hakimi is one of Chelsea FC’s top targets for the summer transfer window, according to Ian McGarry.

The Blues are understood to be on the lookout for a host of potential signings this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC are yet to announce any new acquisitions as they look to get their summer spending under way, and Inter Milan full-back Hakimi has been touted as a possible target for the south west London side.

The Blues are said to be in discussions with Inter about a deal to land the 22-year-old this summer, and that move could include a Chelsea FC player heading in the other direction.

Now, McGarry has revealed that Danish defender Andreas Christensen could be included as part of the deal to land Hakimi this summer as the Blues look to bring the Morocco international to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast last week, McGarry said: “Chelsea are another club who are engaged in attempts to bring players to the club in order to mount a Premier League challenge next season.

“Achraf Hakimi, the Inter Milan full-back, is high on their list. They’ve proposed swap deal with Emerson Palmieri as part of the deal.

“Contrary to reports that it’s not been done because Chelsea are refusing to pay the €65m asking price, we understand that’s not the case. The reason is two fold.

“One is Inter are very keen on taking Andreas Christensen as well as Emerson Palmieri to the San Siro but Tuchel has been pleasantly surprised by Christensen’s form and has grown to like him. He believes he is playing well in Euro 2020. He’s not keen to dispose of Christensen. Emerson, however, has made a total of 15 appearances in his three years at Chelsea.

“The second reason the deal is being held up is because Emerson wants the full year remaining on his contract paid 100 per cent. Normally when a player doesn’t ask for a transfer and is asked to leave a club, the rule of thumb is you will be compensated to around 70 or 80 per cent of the contract.

“They are the two reasons the deal is being held up.”

Chelsea FC are looking to add to their squad as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Blues finished in fourth place and won the Champions League last term.

