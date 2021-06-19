Andy Robertson has lavished praise on Billy Gilmour after his fine performance earned him the man of the match award following Scotland’s goalless draw with England at Wembley on Friday night.

The 20-year-old midfielder made his first competitive start for the Scots and Wembley and he excelled in the middle of the park as he helped to keep Gareth Southgate’s men at bay.

Gilmour earned lots of praise for his performance against the Three Lions as the Scots picked up their first points of Euro 2020 with a hard-earned draw in north London.

The midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances lately after being given a handful of chances to impress in the Chelsea FC first team under former boss Frank Lampard.

Now, Liverpool FC full-back and Scotland captain Robertson moved to single out Gilmour for special praise after his fine performance on Friday night.

Asked where he rated Gilmour’s performance against England, Robertson told ITV on Friday night after the game: “Right up there.

“I spoke to him in hotel today and just looked at him and to be fair to Billy nothing fazes him.

“That’s why I believe he can have as many caps as he wants for Scotland.

“He’s got a huge future ahead but the here and now is pretty good as well.

“Today him and Callum McGregor, both of them in the holding role, were magnificent.”

Gilmour will now be hoping to continue his development at Chelsea FC as he bids to earn a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel’s starting line-up at Stamford Bridge.

