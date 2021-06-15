Cesc Fabregas has stated his belief that Aurelien Tchouameni could develop into the “complete midfielder” when asked whether he would be a good signing for Chelsea FC.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for a number of possible signings this summer as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season in charge at the south west London club.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing Fabregas’ AS Monaco team-mate Tchouameni in recent weeks as Tuchel ponders adding to his midfield ahead of next season.

Fabregas rates the 21-year-old highly but has warned Chelsea FC off making a move to sign his team-mate.

During a Twitter Q&A, Fabregas was asked if Tchouameni would be a good signing for the Blues, to which the ex-Arsenal captain replied: “He has the potential to be the complete midfielder. Modern midfield player, but we need him still… sorry.”

Tchouameni scored two goals and made three assists in 36 Ligue 1 performances for AS Monaco last season as they finished in third place in the French top flight.

The France Under-21 international made 45 appearances for club and country in total last term.

