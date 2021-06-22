Pat Nevin makes prediction about Billy Gilmour at Chelsea FC next season

Pat Nevin believes that Billy Gilmour will be pushing for a regular starting spot in the Chelsea FC team next season under Thomas Tuchel.

The 20-year-old further enhanced his glowing reputation on Friday night last week as he produced a fine performance in the heart of midfield to help Scotland earn a goalless draw with England at Wembley at Euro 2020.

Gilmour first broke into the first team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard and the Scottish midfielder has shown plenty of promise as he looks to hold down a regular spot in the Blues team.

The youngster will be focused on trying to impress new Chelsea FC boss Tuchel next season as he bids to earn a more regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin was highly impressed by what he saw from Gilmour against England and he feels that it is inevitable that the midfielder will push for a more regular spot in the Blues team next season.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “Billy certainly was in Mason [Mount]’s face and everyone else’s for that matter.

“For Chelsea fans it was an eye opener, which told us for sure that next season Billy will be up there pushing all our stellar midfielders for a first team start every week.”

Nevin also praised Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz for his performances for Germany.

He continues: “If there is an argument that Billy was going to be one of the breakthrough stars of the tournament, there is at least as big a shout for Havertz having an even bigger impact.

“In the Germans’ second game against the much-fancied Portuguese, he was immense. His arriving in the box was timed to perfection time and again.

“His confidence alongside his renewed power, allied with that stunning ability, could help drive his entire nation to glory.”

Chelsea FC will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished fourth and won the Champions League last term.

