Billy Gilmour is set to leave Chelsea FC on loan to sign for Norwich City in the coming days, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Scottish teenager is set to be shipped out to the Championship winners to gain a full season of first-team action in the Premier League next term.

According to the article, Gilmour’s proposed move to join the Canaries is set to be finalised by the end of this week.

Gilmour will undergo a medical with Norwich City once his period of self-isolation comes to an end following his positive test for Covid-19 while on duty with Scotland at Euro 2020, according to the story.

The 20-year-old midfielder earned lots of praise for his performance as he was named as the man of the match in Scotland’s goalless draw with England in the group stage at Euro 2020.

Gilmour will be aiming to feature regularly under Daniel Farke at Norwich City next season as the Canaries look to keep their spot in the Premier League, according to the story.

The Scottish midfielder made 11 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip