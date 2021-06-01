Cesar Azpilicueta is backing Kai Havertz to become a “superstar” for Chelsea FC in the years to come after he helped to fire the Blues to Champions League glory on Saturday.

The Germany international, who signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, scored the only goal of the game at the end of the first half as Chelsea FC claimed a 1-0 win over domestic rivals Manchester City to win the Champions League for the second time.

It has been something of a mixed first season for Havertz at Chelsea FC, with the 21-year-old having only scored four times in the Premier League for the Blues.

However, the attacker has been showing encouraging signs of progress in recent weeks and his goal in the Champions League final was his ninth in all competitions for the Blues.

Chelsea FC full-back Azpilicueta has been very impressed by what he has seen from Havertz lately and he is expecting big things from the German in the seasons to come.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Azpilicueta said: “Kai’s had a tough season but he’s got a tough mentality and this guy is going to be a superstar.

“He is already and he’s given us the Champions League. He ran like crazy for the team and that’s why he deserves this.

“We are all a team at Chelsea and Kai is a big part of that. He deserves this success because he has been amazing for us.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table this season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip