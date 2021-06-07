Thibaut Courtois makes claim about Eden Hazard amid Chelsea FC link

Thibaut Courtois has insisted that he is “one hundred per cent” sure that Eden Hazard will be staying at Real Madrid this summer despite suggestions that a return to Chelsea FC could be on the cards.

The Belgium international has struggled to find consistent form for the Spanish side since having signed for them from Chelsea FC in the summer of 2019.

Hazard has struggled with both form and fitness issues at Real Madrid and the 30-year-old playmaker only managed to score four goals and make two assists in 20 appearances this season.

There have been suggestions that the attacker could be set for a return to Chelsea FC following his lacklustre form at Real Madrid.

However, his Belgium and Real Madrid team-mate Courtois has now insisted that he is fully expecting to see the playmaker stay at the Bernabeu beyond the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Le Soir, Courtois said: “I’m 100 per cent sure he’s staying.

“He doesn’t want to move. Only the Madrid press writes about the desire to leave.

“He wants to continue, play free of injuries and win titles.

“At Real Madrid there is criticism all the time and for everyone. Gareth Bale was criticised, but he won the Champions League and scored a double in the final in Kyiv.

“We all know that in Madrid there is pressure and criticism from the press and the fans. But Eden can handle that.

“I know him well enough to say it. He can still change everything.

“He still wants to be an important player for Madrid and win titles.”

Chelsea FC are currently on the lookout for a number of new signings as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge following their Champions League triumph last month.

