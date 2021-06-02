Danny Murphy makes prediction about Chelsea FC next season

Danny Murphy believes that Chelsea FC will be one of the main challengers for the Premier League title next season.

The Blues enjoyed a successful end to the campaign on Saturday night when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final thanks to Kai Havertz’s winning goal.

It marked Chelsea FC’s first Champions League triumph since their win under Roberto Di Matteo back in 2012 and came after their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

The Blues opted to sack Frank Lampard and replace him with Thomas Tuchel back in January and the German head coach led the south west London side to a top-four finish and Champions League glory, although they did miss out on the FA Cup after they lost to Leicester City in the final last month.

Former Liverpool FC star Murphy feels that there are plenty of positives for the Blues to take from this season and he reckons they will be among the main challengers for the title next term.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy said: “I think it’s positive times for Chelsea.

“It looks harmonious, most of the players look happy. You’ll always have a few players, even at a great club, who are looking for an exit because they can tell they’re not part of it.

“When you’ve a wonderful squad like Chelsea there’s always going to be a turnaround of a few players.

“He’ll bring one or two in of his own. I expect them to have a good go at the title next season.”

Chelsea FC have finished in fourth place in the Premier League for the second season running.

